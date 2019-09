Is it any surprise that Beyoncé and her family slayed for Halloween? The famous family went retro this year with their costumes, and won Halloween in the process.Beyoncé, hubby Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy decided to do a group costume this year by channelling an iconic doll and her crew. Beyoncé and her family dressed up as vintage Barbie dolls, with Bey rocking the role of "Black Barbie," Jay Z portraying a suited-up "Black Ken," and Blue Ivy... well, not sure who Blue is supposed to be, though she does wear a custom Barbie-monogrammed Jeantrix Moto jacket I would love to put on my own Christmas list.Here's the crew out of the box: