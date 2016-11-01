Is it any surprise that Beyoncé and her family slayed for Halloween? The famous family went retro this year with their costumes, and won Halloween in the process.
Beyoncé, hubby Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy decided to do a group costume this year by channelling an iconic doll and her crew. Beyoncé and her family dressed up as vintage Barbie dolls, with Bey rocking the role of "Black Barbie," Jay Z portraying a suited-up "Black Ken," and Blue Ivy... well, not sure who Blue is supposed to be, though she does wear a custom Barbie-monogrammed Jeantrix Moto jacket I would love to put on my own Christmas list.
Here's the crew out of the box:
And here's them in it:
Bey and Jay wore their costumes out in Soho while hanging out with Kelly Rowland on Monday, reports The Daily Mail. The boxes stayed in the car.
This isn't the first amazing costume that the family pulled out this week. Beyoncé also attended an '80s-themed birthday party on Saturday as a Salt-N-Pepa member along with her daughter and mother Tina Knowles. Even Jay got in on the action.
As someone who throws on cat ears minutes before a Halloween party, I'm particularly impressed with this family's clever group costuming. I'm officially using Bey's flawless Halloween work as inspiration for next year.
