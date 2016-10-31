Beyoncé's Retro Costume Proves She's Halloween Queen

We've seen a lot of great celeb Halloween looks this year, but this is probably the best.
Beyoncé proved, once again, she's the Halloween queen with her retro costume at her '80s and '90s-themed party this year. The singer went as a Salt-N-Pepa member, posing with Shawn Holiday of Sony Music Entertainment. Holiday was dressed as late rocker Prince in his iconic Purple Rain jumpsuit look.
The party was Saturday, in celebration of cousin Angie Beyince’s birthday. We have to say, Beyoncé once again slays the look.
But she wasn't the only celeb Knowles in attendance. Mom Tina Knowles also dropped by, posing for a picture with the birthday honoree.
Imagine throwing a party and Beyoncé shows up. And you're just like, "Hi Beyoncé." Weird.
