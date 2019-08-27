Sophie Turner Should Win The Award For Best VMA Reactions

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: imageSPACE/Shutterstock.
Turns out the people who have the most fun at MTV's Video Music Awards aren't the nominees, but the guests who have absolutely nothing at stake and get to spend the entire night dancing with and to some of the best musicians in the world. And nobody more than Sophie Turner deserves to kick back and party with Lizzo. The Game Of Thrones actress accompanied husband Joe Jonas to the awards, and was of course over the moon when the Jonas Brothers won Best Pop Video for "Sucker" (which, by the way, featured Turner). However, it's clear she was just as excited for pretty much every other moment of the night, which included dancing to Normani and, of course, desperately hoping Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would kiss during their performance of "Señorita."
The audience reaction to Mendes and Cabello was definitely a highlight of the night, and Turner and Jonas's reaction was so priceless that the newlywed shared it on his Instagram with a cheeky caption.
"#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho ? @camila_cabello @shawnmendes," Jonas wrote, tagging the artists.
The two held hands and chanted before giving up in the most dramatic fashion, throwing their arms in the air when it became clear there would be no on-stage smooching.
Turner reacted with similar excitement when Normani began her performance, exiting her row and moving to dance with Hailee Steinfeld.
In fact, Turner was out there stanning pretty much everyone, giving Miley Cyrus as long of a standing ovation as time would allow after her emotional performance of "Slide Away."
And she also made HBO proud with her reaction to Sopranos stars Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Vincent Pastore taking the stage.
Lastly, like any good fangirl, she capped the night off with an Instagram slideshow of some of her favourite moments, which included meeting Lizzo and soccer star Alex Morgan.
And probably also meeting No. 1 Game Of Thrones fan, Jonathan Van Ness:
I say we start bringing Sophie Turner to all live audience events — graduation ceremonies, talent shows, the State of the Union, etc.
