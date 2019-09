Sophie Turner Should Win The Award For Best VMA Reactions

Turns out the people who have the most fun at MTV's Video Music Awards aren't the nominees, but the guests who have absolutely nothing at stake and get to spend the entire night dancing with and to some of the best musicians in the world. And nobody more than Sophie Turner deserves to kick back and party with Lizzo . The Game Of Thrones actress accompanied husband Joe Jonas to the awards, and was of course over the moon when the Jonas Brothers won Best Pop Video for "Sucker" (which, by the way, featured Turner ). However, it's clear she was just as excited for pretty much every other moment of the night, which included dancing to Normani and, of course, desperately hoping Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would kiss during their performance of "Señorita."