Miley Cyrus' Sister Subtly Weighs In On Split

Cryptic Instagram posts seem to run in the Cyrus family. Not long after Miley appeared to address her split from Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram caption about "evolution," her older sister Brandi has also taken to the platform to post a few thoughtful words.
While neither of the women addressed the split directly, or referenced Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex who was photographed kissing Miley in Italy, their words are all about the bigger picture, and suggest that the sisters are moving onwards and upwards.
"I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness," Brandi wrote. "And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness... and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it ✨
This post mirrors Miley's caption over the weekend about evolution: "Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed."
View this post on Instagram
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
As for Hemsworth, his Instagram post was more direct, confirming the split and refuting a report by the Daily Mail that quoted him saying they "don't understand what it's like."
"I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he wrote. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false." Together, all three posts, pretty clearly addressing the headline-worthy split, prove the theory that this may be the most high-profile Insta-breakup of our time.
View this post on Instagram
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
Luckily, Cyrus posted an Instagram Story of her back in the studio, so a song about darkness, evolution, and perhaps the Daily Mail, should be coming soon.
Advertisement