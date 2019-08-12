A Guide To The New (& New-ish) Characters In Glow Season 3

Now that Glow is back for season three on Netflix, so are all our favourite Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Debbie (Betty Gilpin), Ruth (Alison Brie) and Carmen (Britney Young) are all set to start their headlining show in Las Vegas, and it comes with a few changes, including some new faces. Although most of the episodes are populated by the returning characters we know and love, there are actually a few new characters in Glow season 3 to spice things up.
Because now that they’re in a totally new state, living at the Fan Tan Hotel and performing a live show every night instead of taping for TV, the women have been thrown into a totally new environment, and that means new characters shaking things up — including a recurring role from the legendary Geena Davis.
Here are the new characters (and the cast members who play them) to look out for in the third season. So far, it’s hard to say if we’ll see them again in the future if season four happens, but they definitely made things interesting.