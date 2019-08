A Guide To The New (& New-ish) Characters In Glow Season 3

Geena Davis — Sandy Devereaux St. Clair

Sandy, played by Geena Davis, first appears in the first episode of season 3. She became the entertainment director of the Fan Tan Hotel after her age forced her to retire from being a showgirl, and she takes a particular interest in helping Debbie (Betty Gilpin) further her career.“I was very excited about my character modeling future success to the women in the troupe, that I can stand as an example for them as a potential future and be someone who carefully and ferociously made her way to much greater success,” Davis said of her role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.And if you don't know who Davis is, then you probably need a crash course in film history, starting with A League Of Their Own, Thelma & Louise, and Beetlejuice. The woman is an icon!