A Guide To The New (& New-ish) Characters In Glow Season 3

Now that Glow is back for Season 3 on Netflix, so are all our favorite Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Debbie (Betty Gilpin), Ruth (Alison Brie) and Carmen (Britney Young) are all set to start their headlining show in Las Vegas, and it comes with a few changes, including some new faces. Although most of the episodes are populated by the returning characters we know and love, there are actually a few new characters in Glow Season 3 to spice things up.
Because now that they’re in a totally new state, living at the Fan Tan Hotel and performing a live show every night instead of taping for TV, the women have been thrown into a totally new environment, and that means new characters shaking things up — including a recurring role from the legendary Geena Davis.
Advertisement
Here are the new characters (and the cast members who play them) to look out for in the third season. So far, it’s hard to say if we’ll see them again in the future if season 4 happens, but they definitely made things interesting.
1 of 4
Geena Davis — Sandy Devereaux St. Clair
Sandy, played by Geena Davis, first appears in the first episode of season 3. She became the entertainment director of the Fan Tan Hotel after her age forced her to retire from being a showgirl, and she takes a particular interest in helping Debbie (Betty Gilpin) further her career.
“I was very excited about my character modeling future success to the women in the troupe, that I can stand as an example for them as a potential future and be someone who carefully and ferociously made her way to much greater success,” Davis said of her role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
And if you don't know who Davis is, then you probably need a crash course in film history, starting with A League Of Their Own, Thelma & Louise, and Beetlejuice. The woman is an icon!
2 of 4
The Drag Queen Bobby Barnes — Kevin Cahoon
Bobby is a drag queen who the women meet when he performs at his show, “Icons,” at the Fan Tan. He ends up working with Debbie on the Libertine Ball and becomes fast friends with Rhonda (Kate Nash).
Cahoon is a character actor, so while he does a great job of playing a drag queen in season 3, you won't find him doing a tour of major U.S. cities any time soon. He's been in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events as Hugo, Nurse Jackie as Reuben, and Modern Family as John-John.
3 of 4
Elizabeth Perkins — Bash's Mom Birdie Howard
So, technically Bash's mom isn't a new character, but she goes get some renewed focus in season 3 as Bash figures out who he really is. She's also instrumental in helping Bash's new wife and GLOW wrestler Rhonda find her voice and her agency. It's a far cry from being the woman who takes the money away in Season 1.
Perkins has been working for decades, hitting just about every major corner of pop culture. From playing Mandy Moore's mother on This Is Us, to Jackie O'Neill in HBO's Sharp Objects, to Celia Hodes on Showtime's long-running comedy Weeds, you've probably seen her a lot in the last few years.
4 of 4
Breeda Wool — Denise The Dance Teacher
While training in the gym, Cherry (Sydelle Noel) meets Denise, a former showgirl who now trains current showgirls. She had to leave the stage after she developed a placental abruption while she was pregnant and hasn’t been able to get cast since giving birth, though she’s tried. She inspires Cherry to bring the ladies of GLOW to her dance class to train… and gives her second thoughts about having a baby if it means sacrificing her career.
Wool currently stars in Mr. Mercedes, but you might recognize her best as the actress who played Faith, the Everlasting contestant who was struggling to decide whether or not to come out on season 1 of UnReal.
Advertisement