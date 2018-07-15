Glitter, Perms, & Pounds Of Hairspray — Inside The World Of Glow Season 2

One of the biggest lessons the whole glam team took away from season 1 is that makeup smears and out-of-place hairs make the show believable. "Now that they’re established as characters, we try to work as fast as we can, not stressing on the details," says Horochowski. "We want it to look as natural as possible, because it’s suppose to look like these women did their own hair and makeup — that adds to the storyline," she continues, adding that as a pro, it can be tough to not go in and touch up runny mascara. "It’s really hard to not perfect it, but it's what gives the show its genuine authenticity. We want the looks to be bold and beautiful, but when they starts to deteriorate with sweat, we let it happen."