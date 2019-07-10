New Ham lives to see another day, The Society stans. Netflix has officially renewed the breakout teen show for a second season less than two months after it premiered in May 2019. It’s a move the very vocal fanbase has been rallying for since they binged through the 10-episode first season (the Change.org petition has nearly 9,000 signatures). After all, who can accept just one season of the Grizz (Jack Mulhern)-Sam (Sean Berdy) love story?
Although Netflix sometimes leaves fans hanging with a renewal announcement and no new information, that’s not the case here. Instead, the streaming service confirmed The Society will return in 2020. The exact premiere date is still a mystery.
Advertisement
At least the endlessly memeable Society cast was kind of enough to band together for the renewal video, and spends the 46-second clip teasing what is ahead for their characters. “More pie?,” asks Olivia DeJonge, who plays the vulnerable Elle Tomkins, purveyor of the worst Thanksgiving pie ever put on television. “More Fugitive,” yells a scooter-bound Alex Fitzalan, whose character Harry Bingham loves the hide-and-seek-on-steroids game more than most people. And, most importantly, new mum Becca Gelb’s portrayer Gideon Adlon promises we may just learn the secret of who fathered her character’s baby (a personal, but messy, theory: it's one of the OG West Ham dads).
Oh, and there will be more worship of Grizz’ hair, at least if Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who portrays Helena, has anything to do with it. Just watch the renewal video to see what I mean.
#TheSociety has been renewed for Season 2! Coming in 2020 pic.twitter.com/JUXW7HZDxv— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2019
The only major cliffhanger everyone avoid even mentioning is what will happen next for Allie Pressman (the ultra-busy Kathryn Newton), whom we last see getting into a car that may be headed for her execution. However, Kathryn Newton looks pretty psyched for season two — so maybe we shouldn’t worry too much?
No matter what's ahead, 2020 can't get here soon enough.
Advertisement