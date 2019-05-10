What could become a whodunit for The Society turns into some douchey boy just trying to make another douchey boy happy. This, of course, sends Harry into a spiral and it doesn’t help that the person he decides to confide this in, Kelly (Kristine Froseth), is more pissed about it than forgiving. It eventually makes its way back to Allie, who has taken control of the town following Cassandra’s death. Knowing that what Dewey did is unforgivable, it’s decided a trial will take place to determine if he’s guilty or not. He’s later found guilty, and the punishment for his crime is death. In one of the most shocking scenes of the season, Dewey is executed by a firing squad as he begs them to spare his life.