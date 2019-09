So… did Dewey (played by an actor who looks like Tom Holland's long lost cousin, Seth Meriwether) really kill Cassandra? He certainly admits it to Harry, and he’s found guilty of it, but there’s just something that seems completely off about the situation. All of this happens towards the beginning of the season, and I kept waiting for something else to unravel and point at another suspect in Cassandra’s death. Honestly, I kept waiting for Allie (Kathryn Newton) to have some big emotional breakdown and confess that she actually did it. At the end of the season (after she’s been arrested herself), she starts talking as if the power went to her head way too fast, and suggests to Lexie (Grace Victoria Fox) that this is how it happens. Did she find herself opposing her sister and looking for a way to take over with her out of the picture?