When you take a step back on the pieces still left on the Society board, Newton’s optimistic outlook for Allie's next step makes sense. Yes, Campbell may have angled his cousin into a murder van, but Allie has some very important supporters on the outside. The beloved Grizz (Jack Mulhern) has returned from his exploratory mission and found farmable land and new food sources for New Ham — all because Allie sent him out into the world. Gordie (José Julián), the smartest person in town, is staunchly on Team Allie. When Allie was arrested earlier in “Happens,” she purposefully urges him to leave the Pressman house, telling him, “You do us no good being imprisoned in this house.” That means he can do some good for Allie and Will now.