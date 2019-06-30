Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Tied The Knot (Again) At Their Second Wedding In France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have tied the knot at their second wedding, this time in France, making the pair officially married in every capacity.
Turner and Jonas — aka Jophie — held their wedding ceremony in Sarrians in southern France, reports E! News, with white flowers and glass candles along the aisles. The couple then headed to the Château de Tourreau, an estate in the south of France, with their guests for the wedding reception.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Turner and Jonas for confirmation.
Guests reportedly included Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, Diplo, Ashley Graham, and Dr. Phil, who accidentally revealed the wedding date in an Instagram comment. Fellow Jonas Brothers Nick and Kevin, Priyanka Chopra, and Turner’s Game of Thrones on-screen sister and real-life BFF Maisie Williams were also in attendance. Williams even rocked a stellar new bright pink hair colour for the occasion.
Prior to the event, the couple spent some time relaxing with their respective wedding parties. “Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” a source told E! News.
Turner and Jonas enjoyed themselves in various spots throughout Paris ahead of the festivities. Turner shared an Instagram photo of the two preparing for a “French” kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, and they were seen having dinner at Costes. Turner and Jonas also showed up to their rehearsal dinner wearing matching red outfits while their guests wore white, reports People. (Did anyone say “red wedding”?)
The summer wedding followed the couple’s surprise Las Vegas wedding, where the Turner and Jonas tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The couple wed in front of friends including Khalid, Diplo (who livestreamed it on Instagram), Dan + Shay, and Chopra.
Turner and Jonas weren’t the only ones to tie the knot this weekend. Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman at Lenny Kravitz’s French home, and Katharine McPhee wed David Foster in London.
