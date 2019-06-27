The Hills Cast Are All Legitimately Grown Up Now

It’s been nearly 10 years — count ‘em, 10! — since The Hills aired its series finale (set to an acoustic version of that Natasha Bedingfield song, no less), and in that near-decade, the show’s cast of sun-kissed characters has done some substantial growing up. Sort of. The Hills cast now include folks who are married with children (Speidi are still going strong now, with a little one to boot), most are successful entrepreneurs (Kristin’s chic line Uncommon James is doing super well), and some have largely opted to stay out of the spotlight (Jen Bunney, anyone?).
Trailers for the Hills reboot released earlier this year show that some drama from the past will inevitably be dredged up: Audrina and Justin Bobby’s on-again, off-again relationship; Heidi and Stephanie Pratt’s tense relationship; and, something about Mischa Barton?
Wild to think that we’ve been watching these BFFs and frenemies grow up onscreen since their early twenties (and even earlier, in the case of the Laguna Hills alum in the mix), but what’s wilder still is what they’ve all been up to for the last near-decade since the cameras haven’t been rolling. Click through to see where your favourite SoCal guys and gals are now.