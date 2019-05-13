Raise your rosé to Amy Poehler’s directorial debut, the Netflix comedy Wine Country. It’s a 50th birthday that brings these old friends played by Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey, together, but it’s Wine Country’s soundtrack that may help you bring your friends together. Especially since you can actually visit the same Napa vineyards where Wine Country was filmed, with the same playlist bumping in the background, too.
The film’s music which, per Jenny’s (Spivey) request, includes nothing that was released after Outkast’s “Hey Ya!,” is the kind of music that will make you want to call your girlfriends —maybe to have a good cry, maybe just to schedule a night of dancing, or maybe just to chat about life. That’s the best part, this music is bound to bring you together. Even when the world (or a tarot card reader named Miss Sunshine) is trying to pull you apart.
Unfortunately, there’s no Sublime (Sorry, Devon) or Kesha, which will be pronounced “Key-sha” from here on out, on this playlist. But the Wine Country soundtrack is filled with soft rock perfect for harmonising together in wine tunnels or checking out Fran Drescher-inspired art. Let’s guess Poehler’s Abby, who showed up to the weekend with an itinerary, would really like this itemised list of fun tunes that will make an already amazing day in wine country even more amazing.