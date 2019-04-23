June is fine. June loves her husband, gets on well with life and has a single best friend with whom she can review dirty pictures of attractive barmen. But the repetitiveness of her very comfortable life is getting to her. In a clever and purposefully too long opening montage, we're given a five-minute snapshot of how June and Oscar met, dated, got married and went on 13 fishing trips to the lake house together. We watch as the enthusiasm literally slips from June's face each time Oscar eagerly presents the same fresh trout dinner so that, by the time we reach the last meal, June is left with nothing but an expression of quiet desperation for there to be more to life than this shit. The ski trip is June's first tentative nudge out of their comfort zone. It's also the catalyst for a new, defining direction for the series to amble towards, but I shan't spoil the surprise for you here.