When Did Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Become So Cool?

It only took 24 hours for me to start stanning Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The musician and the actor, who has been engaged since 2017, could not have had a more opposite wedding than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The latter couple, who tied the knot over a series of several traditional ceremonies totalling an estimated $584,000 (£443,000), pretty much made it impossible to follow in their footsteps, so it appears the former didn't even try to and instead decided to get hitched Vegas-style. But even without the $584,000 elephant in the room, Joe and Sophie would have likely still gone down this path.
Not to directly quote the Jonas Brothers’ latest single, but the newlyweds have always been, well, “cool.” Their relatively private relationship has shielded them from the typical fanfare and oversharing that comes with being a couple in the spotlight, but this latest Vegas stunt might be the thing that finally takes them to #CoupleGoals status. Or, at least, it should.
I mean, just look at this picture. Which other celebrity couples have posed like this after their wedding?
Felices por este par de locos ? Se merecen toda la felicidad del mundo ? Según diversos medios, la boda fue real y legal, confirmando que obtuvieron su licencia de matrimonio este 01 de Mayo por la mañana ¡Felicidades Jophie! ? (Cualquier novedad, les contaremos) Según lo que manejamos, la boda en Francia sigue en Pie, no se desesperen ?
In fact, that day — the same day as the Billboard Music Awards — the duo was having a lot of fun on social media. After Joe posted a video of him pretending to flirt with Sophie's seat picture, she commented, "Try all u like slut u ain’t gettin this."
And two weeks before that, Joe stepped out in costume to celebrate the return of Game Of Thrones, in which Sophie stars as Sansa Stark.
Let's just say these posts are a far cry from how the couple originally introduced themselves. First, they played it coy, occasionally appearing in photos together, but never posting directly about their relationship.
And when they announced their engagement, you would have never guessed that it was all leading up to an Elvis impersonator. The post was loving, but serious.
"I said yes," Sophie captioned the snap of her engagement ring.
It wasn't until early the next year that their true couple personality started to show, beginning with a viral paparazzi photo taken of them in May 2018. In it, the two were seemingly enjoying drinks at a restaurant but, after spotting the paparazzi, decided to have a little fun and stare down the camera with wide eyes and blank expressions — the ultimate troll. It's the first time I thought to myself, "Wait...are these people funny?"
Yes, yes they're funny — and just a few months later, they were photographed walking around New York City together. Well, actually, Sophie was walking, and Joe was scootering ahead of her because, sure. It was then I realised: These are two people who are having so much fun together they do not give a fuck.
At that point, they were on a roll, and it was all exacerbated by Nick's relationship with Priyanka, which ended up creating a giant Jonas friend group. Remember that time they all biked together around New York City? Or that time they all went skiing? Here's Joe filming Sophie face-planting in the snow.
With the return of the Jonas Brothers as well as Game Of Thrones' final season, the two have fully immersed themselves in the other's career, adding their own humour to the mix. Sophie starred in the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" music video.
Joe's been by Sophie's side for all the Game Of Thrones press...even when it was clear Sophie had her eyes on an old flame.
The two still keep some things private, like their honeymoon at an elite no-photos resort. The resort, by the way, is in Los Angeles — which is where Joe Jonas lives. Honeymooning in your own hometown? I continue to stan!
