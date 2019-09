When Did Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Become So Cool?

It only took 24 hours for me to start stanning Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner . The musician and the actor, who has been engaged since 2017, could not have had a more opposite wedding than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra . The latter couple, who tied the knot over a series of several traditional ceremonies totalling an estimated $584,000 (£443,000) , pretty much made it impossible to follow in their footsteps, so it appears the former didn't even try to and instead decided to get hitched Vegas-style. But even without the $584,000 elephant in the room, Joe and Sophie would have likely still gone down this path.