During Game Of Thrones’ season 8 episode “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) notes how odd it is that his ‘round the fire companions are all situated in Winterfell. No, not because there is a malevolent ice king quickly approaching the Stark holdfast with the sole goal of wiping out humanity. But because of the sheer numbers of wars, battles, and scrimmages every single person in Winterfell has fought against the Stark family. Now, they're huddling up at the Northern castle preparing to fight in the Battle of Winterfell, and, likely, die there.
Even Sansa Stark’s (Sophie Turner) most trusted sword, Ser Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), was originally defending a different king: Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony).
Tyrion's Thrones observation got us thinking about the many battles Tyrion, Brienne, their royals — from Sansa to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — and their many allies have actually survived. And, just how many times all of these people nearly murdered each other on the battlefield. Believe us, it’s more than you realise.
Keep reading to find out about every major Westerosi battle since the beginning of Game Of Thrones (and, the one all-important fight that pre-dates the events of the series). You'll learn which episodes you need to brush up on if you want to see a GoT battle, why these characters were fighting in the first place, and who won. If you’re going to understand the ultimate battle against the Night King, you’re going to need to know this.