If you loved the twists of A Simple Favour and the cat-and-mouse drama of Gone Girl, then you should be giddy over the latest domestic thriller in development. According to Deadline, Liv Constantine's The Last Mrs. Parrish is being developed as a TV series for Amazon, and should it go to series, fans are in for one hell of a ride.
The Last Mrs. Parrish hit shelves in 2017, and was quickly picked up by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine book club. The novel follows a young woman determined to infiltrate the world of a high-society wife — all so she can steal her husband and her well-to-do lifestyle. However, things are not exactly as they seem in this posh family — and Mrs. Parrish may not be so hapless a woman.
Should the show go to series (right now, it's only in the development phase), it will be a great platform for two strong actresses — not unlike Killing Eve, the two-hander thriller for which Sandra Oh scored a Golden Globe.
News of this series comes on the heels of Netflix series You, another series about a person who attempts to worm their way into another person's life. Unlike in The Last Mrs. Parrish, the reason for the madness is "love" (well, what stalker Joe believes love to be), and not money. A season 2 is heading to Netflix.
Let's hope that Amazon decides to another tale of complicated people doing very bad things the green light.
