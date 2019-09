The Last Mrs. Parrish hit shelves in 2017, and was quickly picked up by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine book club . The novel follows a young woman determined to infiltrate the world of a high-society wife — all so she can steal her husband and her well-to-do lifestyle. However, things are not exactly as they seem in this posh family — and Mrs. Parrish may not be so hapless a woman.