After what felt like an eternity, the final season of Game of Thrones is here — and, with just six episodes, fans can expect a lot of action from our favourite remaining characters. (RIP to everyone we've lost.) So far, the producers and cast have been extremely tight-lipped about what fans can expect in the eighth and final season, leaving everyone to anxiously ponder the most pressing question: Which Game Of Thrones characters are confirmed to return to fight for the Iron Throne?
While it's easy to fall for all of the solid Game of Thrones fan theories circulating the internet (not to mention, fun to read), we've learned after seven intense seasons of GoT that things in Westeros are hardly as they seem. People we thought would last perished (bye, Littlefinger). Characters we thought would never bend the knee did (we're looking at you, Jon Snow). Alliances are broken as quickly as they're formed (anyone up for a Tyrion Lannister-Jon Snow bromance?). The only things we can know for certain are that we can anticipate an epic Thrones season 8 battle between the humans and the White Walkers and that dozens of familiar faces will reappear this season, including the Lannister siblings (Tyrion, Cersei, and Jaime), accidentally incestuous lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, and the Stark siblings (Arya, Sansa, and Bran). The Game of Thrones season 8 trailers also reveal that favourites such as Brienne of Tarth and Samwell Tarly will make appearances.
Of course, we should know better by now than to rule anyone out. According to Entertainment Weekly, fans can also anticipate a handful of surprise Game of Thrones cast appearances in the finale, so start placing your bets now.
If gambling's not your thing, fear not. Ahead, we've compiled a list of confirmed cast appearances in Game of Thrones season 8.