Ikea's New Collection Is All About Shades Of Blue

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photo: Courtesy of IKEA.
Let us remind you, at least one more time, that it is spring. And since this is likely not your first spring on planet earth, there is probably no need to remind you that it's time to reward your spring cleaning efforts with all the sugary treats, colourful dresses, fresh flowers, and beautiful home goods the season has to offer.
The freshest shade of blue is at the heart of Ikea's new spring collection, striking the particular mood we are all feeling in these first weeks of (sort of) spring. We're calling it 'Mamma Mia' Blue, because the hue is somewhere between Donna's worn-in blue jean dungarees and a Greek island summer.
Scroll on for just a few of the items that are coming to Ikea this April, and take note: it is all about overcast days spent swaddled in bedsheets and lounging on updated rattan furniture.
