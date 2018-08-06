Let’s talk about that actually, because much of the initial criticism of the film was due to the fact that it wasn’t, well, good? The dialogue is hacky, the cast’s musical abilities uneven, and there’s a scene involving flippers that gives me so much second-hand embarrassment. But it’s almost ridiculous to think anyone is watching Mamma Mia! because they think it’s good. They’re watching it because of how goddamn delightful is it that someone made this. That a group of Oscar winners (Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Julie Walters coming in hot with two BAFTAs) and well-regarded artists wanted to prance around on a beach singing songs that just barely string together a narrative. It’s the Hollywood equivalent of getting together with your friends after school to make up a dance routine, or performing an off-the-cuff but extremely important play with your siblings in front of your parents. Mamma Mia! is joy, unbridled.