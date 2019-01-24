An Interior Designer On How To Give A Tiny Bathroom Personality

Mandy's Answer: Don’t let a small patio intimidate you! Oftentimes I find that furnishing a small patio makes it feel much more spacious than when it was empty (or being used as a storage unit). If we’re talking about a condo/apartment balcony, which are notoriously small and feel like a fish bowl, consider turning the furniture to face inward so it feels like an extension to the room that it’s off of, and gives you a little more privacy. Measure the longest wall of the balcony and place a small, outdoor sofa against it. Add resilient outdoor plants and a propane fire pit if you’re allowed. String up some lights, or strategically place some dripless candles so you can use it at night.