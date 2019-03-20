Elizabeth Holmes, Billy Mcfarland, & Anna Delvey: How Scammers Keep Scamming

For most people it is. But when you’re a charismatic scammer building an origin story for yourself, few things could probably help spin your tale much better than a cutesy little button at the end. Especially if that scammer is a woman selling her tale to a bunch of old, monied men — which is exactly what she was doing, for the most part. “I mean, he literally said it was in her blood. I thought, whoa, because it's a phrase that just passes by, but I found in doing my research that was one of the most jaw-dropping lines I'd heard. So he gets involved because she has a few relatives who've done some shit. How crazy is that?"