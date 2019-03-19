Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Might Go To Jail, But That Doesn't Mean Their Careers Are Over

However, Loughlin and Huffman aren't the only ones who are facing repercussions. Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not named in the indictment, but his voice appears in the transcripts of the recorded phone calls. Shameless, on which Macy plays lead Frank Gallagher, just wrapped up its ninth season, and Showtime declined to comment on whether Macy would be welcomed back for season 10.