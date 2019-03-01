Ava DuVernay's Next Netflix Series Looks Inside The Botched Central Park Five Case

It seems as if everything Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay touches turns to gold and, judging by this latest teaser, her upcoming project will be no exception.
When They See Us will be a four-part limited series based on the true story of the Central Park Five that tells the stories of the Black teenagers from Harlem who were accused of a sexual assault they did not commit.
It begins in 1989 when Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were first questioned about the event, and spans 25 years. The series underscores their exoneration in 2002, followed by the 2014 settlement they negotiated with New York City.
Advertisement
DuVernay tweeted the first teaser for the project, saying that the boys at the center of the story are "not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals." In the clip, we see each young man pacing in a detention room of a police station as a woman's voice is heard saying, "Let's get an army of blue up in Harlem. You go to those projects and you stop every little thug you see. You bring in every kid who was in the Park last night."
Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of color who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. WHEN THEY SEE US. pic.twitter.com/QQBVqo4TYM— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019
"Our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories," said DuVernay in a statement. "In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system. We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker.”
Along with DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey and Robert De Niro are credited as executive producers.
When They See Us premieres May 31.
Advertisement