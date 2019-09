Jessica Jones Isn’t Perfect — & That’s Why We’ll Miss Her Netflix Show The Most

Jessica Jones rejects the word “perfect.” Even as it is her chosen profession, she is not a perfect detective. Her people skills leave much to be desired, and her interactions with her assistant Malcolm are typically snarky and curt, but she is damn good at uncovering the truth. Always the cynic, she is not a perfect superhero. She can be careless and violent, with a tendency to hit first and ask questions later, but when it counts, her moral compass points unwaveringly north. She is not perfect at relationships, likely a lifelong reaction to being orphaned then adopted by a callous pageant mom — but she is fiercely loyal and protective of her adoptive sister, Trish. And, perhaps most vitally, she is not a perfect victim. Her assault and exploitation at the hands of season 1 villain Kilgrave (played by David Tennant) left her struggling with addiction, depression, PTSD , and self-destructive behaviours, but she has a deep capacity for both sympathy and rage that, together, guide her to justice. In a time where we are reckoning with women’s voices and place in the world, Jessica Jones held so much potential