We're so used to waiting for Game Of Thrones' final season that you may be surprised to hear the premiere is only a couple of months away (April 14 to be exact). HBO officially declared the start of GOT season by releasing the first fourteen photos from the upcoming (and remaining) six episodes, thus revving the fan-theories-driven-by-hidden-clues engine.
Perhaps the best part of these photos is getting to see all our favourite characters again, with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sam (John Bradley), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Varys (Conleth Hill), and Davos (Liam Cunningham) all showing up for picture day. But this is more than just a family reunion — Redditors have already begun speculating about some pretty game-changing stuff.
Ahead, take a good hard look at what's to come this final season, and see if you can spot the huge potential spoilers hiding in plain sight.