Perhaps the best part of these photos is getting to see all our favourite characters again, with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sam (John Bradley), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Varys (Conleth Hill), and Davos (Liam Cunningham) all showing up for picture day. But this is more than just a family reunion — Redditors have already begun speculating about some pretty game-changing stuff.