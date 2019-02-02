Game of Thrones star Kit Harington just learned a valuable lesson about watching a television series with a romantic partner: do not, under any circumstances, spoil the show’s ending for them. Even if you happen to star on said show, and met your partner on its set.
Apparently, Harington told his wife Rose Leslie, who appeared on Game of Thrones with him for four seasons, how the series ends. And even though she requested the intel herself, she wasn’t happy with what she heard.
“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Harington said in an interview on U.K.’s KISS FM, reported by Entertainment Weekly. “And she’d asked!”
(Assuming all Game of Thrones actors told their significant others how the series ends, does this mean Sophie Turner has told Joe Jonas about the finale? If so, how does he feel about it? Are any of us even ready to accept that a former Jonas Brother probably knows about the ending of Game of Thrones before most people will?)
Harington was cautious to say much about the tone of Game of Thrones’ finale, but he did say he’s “satisfied” with it — at least for now.
“I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really,” he said. “I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”
He also (understandably) feels a little smug about knowing GoT’s ending while most people won’t know anything for some time.
“It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing,” Harington said. “I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”
At the very least, Harington probably knows not to tell anyone about the finale until they’re really ready. For now, all the rest of us can do is wait until April 14 to finally see what, according to Maisie Williams and Lena Headey, is shaping up to be a fairly heartbreaking final season. And maybe stock up on some tissues.
