Of course, none of this would work without the stunning production design that really sells the environment Gilroy wants to depict. The visuals are striking, from the costumes to the swirling, colourful mess of Art Basel , and of course, the art hanging on everyone’s oversized loft walls. Even Josephina’s personal champagne glasses are modern masterpieces of carved crystal. Still, there’s a whiff of decay coming from that glossy lifestyle. The film’s title suggests that value lies in authenticity. Rhodora may interact with artists and art every day but she was more connected to it when she was trying to dismantle the system in the ‘80s than she is now, clad in tastefully edgy monochrome clothing that would cost a year’s salary for an artist working menial jobs to support themselves.