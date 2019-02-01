Russo and Gyllenhaal both appeared in Gilroy’s 2014 thriller Nightcrawler, another film that revels in showcasing humanity’s basest instincts, and have smooth chemistry that’s equal parts love and hate. They’re clearly having a blast depicting these garbage people and it’s riveting to watch. Still, in an ironic twist, the film doesn’t quite know what to do with the stable of talent it has assembled. Malkovich and Collette are great, quirky additions, but we don’t see enough of them. Same goes for Dyer, whose character bears the tragic but hilarious burden of discovering nearly every body in the film’s nearly two-hour run time.