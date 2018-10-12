Still, the movie is marching forward, and the teaser trailer is triumphantly Aladdin-esque, pulling distinct moments from the 1992 animated film to remind viewers that, hey, you like this movie. First, the sand tiger growls, the same one who roared "Who disturbs my slumber?" in the original film. Then, a slow, enchanting version of "Never Had A Friend Like Me" begins to drawl as the camera pans over piles and piles of gold. Finally, Aladdin himself (Mena Massoud, who also recently appeared in Amazon's Jack Ryan) appears, looking intently at a lamp. Color me impressed.