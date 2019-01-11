Horror films have already ruined dolls and ancient, Victorian-style houses. Now, thanks to Netflix's new movie, they're going to ruin art, too.
Yesterday, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for its original film Velvet Buzzsaw, helmed by Nightcrawler writer and director Dan Gilroy and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.
The thriller tells the story of a quirky, harsh art critic (Gyllenhaal, accompanied by a distractingly-sad mop of hair) who comes across a set of beautiful paintings that captivate the contemporary art world. The artist himself asked for the paintings to be burned before his death, but no one heeded the warning. The paintings then begin haunting and killing all those who get too close. Velvet Buzzsaw's talented cast also includes Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich.
Velvet Buzzsaw will premiere at Sundance Film Festival later this month, and will be available to stream on Netflix from 1st February.
Watch the full eerie trailer, below.
