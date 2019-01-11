The thriller tells the story of a quirky, harsh art critic (Gyllenhaal, accompanied by a distractingly-sad mop of hair) who comes across a set of beautiful paintings that captivate the contemporary art world. The artist himself asked for the paintings to be burned before his death, but no one heeded the warning. The paintings then begin haunting and killing all those who get too close. Velvet Buzzsaw's talented cast also includes Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich.