The Cast Of Velvet Buzzsaw Is Full Of Netflix Regulars

Dease. Morf. Damrish. Rhodora Haze. Jon Dondon. The character names in Velvet Buzzsaw would be as at home in a fantasy novel as they are in the rarefied art world in which Velvet Buzzsaw takes place. It's only fitting, considering fantasy elements begin to seep into Velvet Buzzsaw about 20 minutes into the film. Velvet Buzzsaw is like The Ring, but for pieces of art: Whoever purchases one of the Ventril Dease's mysterious paintings is in for a nasty surprise.
What ensues is an over-the-top, gory, often hilarious romp through the art world. Velvet Buzzsaw is especially fun because of the star-studded cast — each face in the movie is a familiar one, and many of them are regulars in the Netflix universe. For example, Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things plays an assistant with the unfortunate habit of encountering dead bodies in Velvet Buzzsaw.
The characters are all united in their extra-ness. Here's who you need to know.