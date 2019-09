The Cast Of Velvet Buzzsaw Is Full Of Netflix Regulars

Dease. Morf. Damrish. Rhodora Haze. Jon Dondon. The character names in Velvet Buzzsaw would be as at home in a fantasy novel as they are in th e rarefied art world in which Velvet Buzzsaw takes place . It's only fitting, considering fantasy elements begin to seep into Velvet Buzzsaw about 20 minutes into the film. Velvet Buzzsaw is like The Ring, but for pieces of art: Whoever purchases one of the Ventril Dease's mysterious paintings is in for a nasty surprise.