The Queer Eye gang are heading to Japan. Netflix revealed Wednesday via its See What's Next Twitter account that the reality show will be debuting a four-episode Japan special after the debut of its third season. Per Netflix, in the special, "The Fab Five will work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand."
The third season of Queer Eye began production in Kansas City, Missouri in July of last year. The first two seasons took place in Georgia, and in 2018, the Fab Five went to Australia for a special called "Yass, Australia!"
Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming expert on the show, posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: "Brb America, she went to Japan with her sisters."
Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Tan France all shared similar announcements on Instagram and Instastory — they appear to be in Japan right now filming.
This announcement comes after Netflix debuted the reality show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, a Queer Eye-esque show about decluttering. Kondo, a Japanese organisational expert, went into families homes and employed her famous decluttering strategy. Of course, Tidying Up took place largely in the U.S., not in Japan — but who's to say Queer Eye's Japan special won't do a Marie Kondo crossover? Netflix does love reusing its stars.
#QueerEye is headed to Japan! The Fab Five will work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand in a four-episode special! pic.twitter.com/pppU2tMUBt— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 24, 2019
