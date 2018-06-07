And thus, the Fab Five upgraded to the next natural state of ruling the pop culture universe: They became Yass Queens. Earlier this week, news broke that the Fab Five — Karamo Brown, Tan Franco, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness — were filming in the town of Yass, Australia. Thursday morning, Netflix shared the news that the mayor of Yass had "crowned" the Fab Five queens of the towns. Q.E.D., they're yass queens, officially. Finally, to put the proverbial cherry on top, Netflix released the first trailer for season 2 of Queer Eye. Yes, queens!
"I feel like I'm in the Chronicles of Narnia," France exclaims when he's given a crown.
"We're going to wave out like princesses and kings," Brown proclaims as they leave Yass.
(Yass, for the record, is believed to derive its name from the Aboriginal word "Yarrh," which refers to running water.)
The @QueerEye Fab Five came to the small Aussie town Yass and became LITERAL Yass Queens! pic.twitter.com/UD3vJ0KhxG— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 6, 2018
Queer Eye season 2 begins streaming on Netflix June 15, just a short week away. The town of Yass, unfortunately, probably won't appear in the second season, as they're only filming there now. However, in the first episode of Queer Eye season 2, the Fab Five will head to the town of Gay, Georgia. (But you didn't hear that from us!)
Going into the second season, the Fab Five are in a new sphere of celebrity. When the show started, they were mostly unknown. Now, the five men are probably the most beloved reality television personalities around. They're friends with celebrities like Pete Davidson, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Tan France appeared on Saturday Night Live. Most of them are actively and happily participating in sponsored content. Antoni Porowski is writing a cookbook! And now, they're officially Queens of Yass, or, you know, yass queens.
Watch the full trailer for Queer Eye season 2, below.
