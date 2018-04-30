Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Writing A Cookbook

Antoni Porowski is everywhere — from the set of Netflix's Queer Eye to interviews across the web, shirtless on Instagram our feeds, and living it up with his co-stars in Brooklyn (Antoni, I live there too). Since Queer Eye fans know there is never too much Antoni, we're happy to report that his recipes will soon be gracing our countertops.
Today Porowski officially confirmed a 100-recipe cookbook deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, according to Entertainment Weekly. Though, this wasn't the first we'd heard of a potential cookbook deal: "I’m putting it out there. I have a memory bank of recipes that I’m starting to organize and curate into a grouping. I’m hoping it’s something I get to work on in the near future,” he told Refinery29, back in early April. What does all of this mean? Well, for starters we can soon (finally) take a piece of Antoni Porowski home with us.
The cookbook, set to debut in spring 2019, will align with Porowski's health-conscious and down-to-earth culinary approach as featured on Queer Eye — an approach that's been subject to criticism by a group of Antoni Truthers. “If the person needs avocados, then I’m not going to deny them avocados because some troll decided I use avocados too much,” Porowski told Refinery29 earlier this month. Although Porowski isn't a classically-trained chef, he is a charming home cook hero (in our hearts) — and we can't wait to whip up his simple, yet sophisticated recipes at home (with heavy avocado involvement, no doubt). Avocado-shaming aside, we can only hope that he titles this new cookbook venture, "You Had Me At Avocado." Because, in all honesty, he really did have us at avocado.
