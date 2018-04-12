The internet can be a rough place sometimes, so I invite you to firmly plant yourself in the comments section of Antoni Porowski's most recent Instagram post. Whatever's in the avocados must be the secret to the abs the Queer Eye host is currently flaunting in his collaboration with Hanes.
"Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs - they keep everything where it should be, comfortably," the star captioned a photo of himself wearing boxer briefs and literally nothing else. (By the way , "contrapposto" means "an asymmetrical arrangement of the human figure in which the line of the arms and shoulders contrasts with while balancing those of the hips and legs." I love to learn!)
Advertisement
Naturally, this scandalous photo has been getting a lot of attention, including from Porowski's Queer Eye co-hosts.
"Did it just suddenly get hot in here?" Karamo Brown commented, along with a plethora of fire emojis.
"WELL, WELL, WELL," fashionista Tan France wrote.
The Queer Eye account itself even wrote "Is anyone thirsty???"
Other notable comments include a shocked emoji from Doug The Pug, as well as "Um. Hi," from SNL's Pete Davidson, who recently was Queer Eye-d by France.
With season two of the heartwarming reality show already confirmed and coming out later this year, this post is surely just the beginning of collaborations from the hosts that are bound to break the internet. Imagine if Jonathan Van Ness partnered with Glossier, or France with Everlane, or maybe Brown will make his own line of bullet journals and bomber jackets? Until then, there's plenty to look at on Porowski's Instagram while we wait.
Advertisement