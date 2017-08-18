Hanes & Nordstrom Just Teamed Up On The Ultimate T-Shirt Collaboration

Few American closets can say they've never housed a Hanes tee. They're an undershirt go-to, they're the OG top to the jeans-and-a-T-shirt pairing, they're an at-home screen-printer's canvas of choice, and best of all, they're usually sold in bulk. Today, Nordstrom Inc. launched a partnership with Hanes that's a step above the solid-colored sets we're used to.
Pairing up with almost 40 brands and designers — including popular fashion names like Warby Parker, Opening Ceremony, A.L.C, and Saturdays NYC — Nordstrom and Hanes have curated a "pop-in" shop that showcases different variations of the classic white tee. The pop-in, which features shirts for women, men, and children, will open at select Nordstrom stores and online from August 18 to September 24.
Olivia Kim, Nordstrom's vice president of Creative Projects summarized it best, “Hanes is the ultimate T-shirt company. It’s been incredible to partner with them on an all-exclusive shop that elevates the T-shirt as an icon, and lets us use their product as a way to explore different expressions from a conglomerate of brands.”
Featuring over 100 unique designs, there's basically tee for anyone, from vintage re-boots of Snoopy and Prince tees, to a "Pretty in Pink" inspired pink tulle overlay, to Instafamous dog screen prints, and tongue-in-cheek designs by the New York City Parks and Rec organization. For many brands, partnering with two mega-names is a good push to expand their current audience. Nicola Formichetti, NICOPANDA's founder and CCO, expressed his excitement over the partnership stating, "It was fun to transform a classic Hanes T-shirt into a fun fashion statement that captures the edgy and playful tone of [our brand]... NICOPANDA is a brand that is accessible to all and partnering with Pop-In@Nordstrom allows us to keep spreading our message of creativity and innovation."
With so many style options, we've done some prep-work and narrowed down our favorite picks ahead. And for a full look at all of the shirts available, you can check out Nordstrom's exclusive pop-in shop here.