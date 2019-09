These Are The Most Wholesome & Hilarious Marie Kondo Memes On The Internet

Since Tidying Up With Marie Kondo began streaming on Netflix UK at the start of the month, many of our homes have become less cluttered with junk and most of our social media feeds have gotten more cluttered with Marie Kondo memes . Unlike the mountain of ill-fitting clothing, stacks of books we're never going to read, and piles of documents we won't be able to find when we inevitably need them down the road, the meme clutter on our timelines is actually sparking joy.