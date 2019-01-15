These Are The Most Wholesome & Hilarious Marie Kondo Memes On The Internet

Since Tidying Up With Marie Kondo began streaming on Netflix UK at the start of the month, many of our homes have become less cluttered with junk and most of our social media feeds have gotten more cluttered with Marie Kondo memes. Unlike the mountain of ill-fitting clothing, stacks of books we're never going to read, and piles of documents we won't be able to find when we inevitably need them down the road, the meme clutter on our timelines is actually sparking joy.
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo has inspired so many memes, some savage, some wholesome, and all downright hilarious. Many illustrate people's indignant reactions to the idea of ridding their homes of the worthless junk they, for some reason, have formed attachments to, while others express gratitude to Kondo for inspiring them to clean up their acts. Then there are those KonMari memes that have almost nothing to do with the show, and simply make us laugh.
Just like we did with our wardrobes over the weekend, we sorted through many Marie Kondo memes circulating around the internet, chose a few of our favourites, and organised them into designated sections so we can enjoy them more easily. Take a look below.
KonMari Skeptic Memes:
Marie Kondo: throw something away maybe once?— Slutty Pineapple (@baetricearthur) January 15, 2019
internet pic.twitter.com/ZWJgMbitkC
Pop Culture Mashup Memes:
shoutout to the original Marie Kondo pic.twitter.com/GvYWwaVVF5— Meg Watson (@msmegwatson) January 15, 2019
After watching one episode of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix: pic.twitter.com/Gp1g8EAgXl— Faizal Rosly (@ijaicool) January 6, 2019
Hyperbolic KonMari Memes:
me after watching the marie kondo netflix show and throwing out everything that doesn't bring me joy pic.twitter.com/GFAemwWHoi— just dave (@MysteriousDrD) January 5, 2019
"Stand a little less between me and the sun." -- Diogenes#MarieKondo pic.twitter.com/xUxfogC1hV— Vancouver School of Philosophy (@PhilosophyHeals) January 12, 2019
The "Only Keep What Sparks Joy" Memes:
Marie Kondo: Only keep what’s sparks joy— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) January 15, 2019
Me: ?? pic.twitter.com/aRgtQK33HO
Is this what Marie Kondo meant by only keeping books that "spark joy"? pic.twitter.com/XuSYtvbJz5— Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) January 14, 2019
"“Does this spark joy?” If it does, keep it. If not, dispose of it. "— Tamra Bonvillain (@TBonvillain) January 12, 2019
I don't understand the big deal. I followed Marie Kondo's advice and my life has been great ever since. pic.twitter.com/7nB6Exwgx1
The Post-KonMari Lit Thrift Store Memes:
Me omw to the thrift store to scoop up the stuff Marie Kondo told you to get rid of: pic.twitter.com/kbRFRkVC7V— simaman (@cookiecurmudge) January 7, 2019
The Marie Kondo Relationship Advice Meme:
Marie Kondo: But does he bring you joy?— She Ginger (@Sheginger) January 13, 2019
Me: Nope.
MK: Then you know what you gotta do. pic.twitter.com/msPSmypJr5
