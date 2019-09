Those last two categories — the most strictly opposed — intersect in an explosive way in “University,” an episode that, for a woman viewer watching for the first time in 2018, delivered a gut punch. This sixth episode in the third season sparked immediate controversy when it aired in 2001 for its depiction of the brutal, senseless murder of a woman — one of the most violent scenes ever depicted in a show already notorious for going there. In the US when it aired on HBO, the network reportedly faced angry viewers cancelling subscriptions, as women fans in particular objected to the constant gratuitous nudity, as well as the sheer scale of the violence depicted on screen. (Things have to be pretty extreme for the New York Post to run a recap headlined: “Did Sopranos Go Too Far?”) At what point does showing the violence perpetrated on a women outweigh the good done by the messaging? What are the limits of decency, and can we ever root for someone who crosses that line?