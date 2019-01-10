Meadow ends the episode feeling fragile and lost, having placed her trust in the wrong man. Noah, who had seemed so supportive of both her, and even poor Caitlin, turns hostile after a setback at school. He coldly breaks up with Meadow, leaving her to run home to pick up the pieces. But at least she has a place to go. Tracee isn’t so lucky. In her one attempt at taking control of her own fate, she tries to challenge Ralphie , asking him what he’s got planned for her now that’s pregnant. His cruel dismissal is chilling, and for Tracee, it’s one slight too many. Their altercation ends with an enraged Ralphie bashing her face beyond recognition, murdering her in cold blood in the parking lot behind the Bing.