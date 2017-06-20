Jamie-Lynn Sigler Calls Shiri Appleby Her Doppelgänger & The Resemblance Is Pretty Uncanny

The year 1999 marked a turning point in the careers of both Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Shiri Appleby. Each actress landed a major role on a hit TV show: Sigler played Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos and Appleby starred as Liz Parker on Roswell. (Raise your hand if you feel seriously nostalgic for those teen series on The WB.)
But the actresses have something else in common: Sigler and Appleby bear a somewhat uncanny resemblance and they used to frequently be mistaken for one another. In a new interview with US Weekly, Sigler jokingly referred to Appleby as her doppelgänger.
“I don’t get it as much anymore but every once in a while I get a tweet that’s like, ‘You were awesome on Girls!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I wish that was me but it wasn’t.’ But when we were younger when she was on Roswell I used to get questioned if I was her a lot,” the 36-year-old actress told Us. “I don’t think we look as much alike now that we’ve gotten older but when we were younger we looked a lot alike.”
Although they've moved on from the roles that made them famous, both Sigler and Appleby have enjoyed a great deal of success in the years since the final closing credits rolled on The Sopranos and Roswell.
Sigler has appeared in numerous shows including Entourage, Ugly Betty and Baby Daddy, and she's been an outspoken advocate for individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis (an illness she was diagnosed with at age 20). Appleby currently stars in the hilarious Lifetime hit UnREAL.
Sigler also said that she and Appleby joke about their resemblance when they run into each other. “Her and I are friendly and we have a lot of mutual friends,” Sigler told Us. “And we talked about it in the past.”
