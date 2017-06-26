If a show's so nice, why not visit it twice? That seems to be the M.O. over at HBO, which recently confirmed that a Game of Thrones prequel is already in the works. But the next show to get the dubious honor of a second go-round could be The Sopranos. According to creator David Chase, the atypical family drama is ripe for another look.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said that a sequel to the crime show was out of the question. After all, the cast has aged a decade along with the show. A prequel, though, would get the brand back out there without having to re-cast beloved characters like Tony and Carmela.
"Everybody's getting older, you can't match people anymore. [...] I could conceive of maybe a prequel of The Sopranos," Chase told EW. "I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel."
A prequel doesn't just let Chase play with a whole new group of actors, it gives him total creative freedom. Without the baggage of Tony and Co. looming overhead, the show could basically go whole-hog with its storylines. Plus, a foray into the past would be amazing in terms of costuming. The '70s and '80s organized crime scene is certainly something that's missing from TV today.
Just to be clear, however, Entertainment Weekly insists that HBO hasn't confirmed anything — yet. But with Chase seemingly eager to take another trip to the Sopranos universe, there's no telling what he and the network can cook up together. After all, with Game of Thrones coming to a close and viewers hungry for more and more prestige television (not to mention a built-in audience from the first series), anything attached to the Sopranos name is sure to be a bonafide hit.
