Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018
I’m interested what a metric like this means for a filmmaker. Does Susanne Bier’s agent use this data as leverage on her next film? How does a traditional studio considering her for a project view it? https://t.co/xLjNUeS2MC— Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 28, 2018
So many questions:— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 28, 2018
1. Best by how much?
2. How does that compare with % of possible Netflix accounts?
3. Distribution by country?
4. How many watched all of it?
5. Estimate of people who watched it per account?
6. How many accounts watched it, in full, more than once? https://t.co/XSiG6jAHdO
You can believe (as I do) that BIRD BOX is a big hit with a cultural impact *and* that Netflix’s numbers don’t tell enough of a story and shouldn’t be flaunted without context or independent verification. Both can be true.— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) December 29, 2018