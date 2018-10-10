This Is Why You'll Never Catch Up On Your Netflix Queue

One might think that Netflix could be a reprieve from the week-to-week ratrace to catch up with your latest TV shows — after all, most of the streaming service's programs are released all at once, allowing ample time to binge at one's leisure. Alas, new evidence reveals that, no: No matter how hard you try, you'll never actually catch up with Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Atypical, BoJack Horseman, 13 Reasons Why, or whatever else is in your (likely endless) Netflix queue.