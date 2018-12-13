The Most Searched Celebrity Baby Names Of 2018

Which celebrity baby received the most internet interest this year? According to Google, which just released a few statistics regarding the most-Googled items on the internet, that's Stormi Webster, the child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Jacques Webster). It turns out, Jenner's keep-everything-quiet approach left her with a baby people very much want to Google.
The other celebrity baby names that people most wanted to know boiled down to a high-powered list of babies who will eventually rule the world. These names will also likely inspire non-celebrity baby names, which means that in 20 years, there will be a whole lot of Stormis roaming around the world looking to Stormi Webster for inspiration and guidance. There will also be babies Louis, Alaïa, and True. The future could be a lot worse.
The wild cards in the list of most Googled celebrity baby names of 2018 arrive in the form of the Ace family and Ginger Zee. The Ace family is a YouTube-famous fam with over 14 million subscribers. Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom lead the family — so, no, their last name is not actually "Ace" — and they recently gave birth to a baby girl named Alaïa. (They also have an older daughter named Elle.) Also on the list is Ginger Zee, ABC News' beloved meteorologist.
Oddly enough, these names do sort of match the baby naming trends of 2018. According to Nameberry, a baby name-brainstorming website, gender-neutral names such as "Royal," "Justice," and "Journey" are en vogue. True, Kulture, and Stormi are right on trend.
Below, the top ten searched baby names of 2018.
The Most Googled Celebrity Baby Names of 2018
