The 2019 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

In terms of predicting the Oscars (and the Emmys, much later), the Golden Globes are like an off-kilter weather app. Sometimes, they're right on track, predicting the winners of the future. Other times, they're wildly, bafflingly off-base, like when The Tourist was nominated for best comedy. Last year, though, the winners at the Globes were tidy predictions for the rest of the award circuit. Will this year be the same?
This year saw heavy, if repetitive, competition. Damien Chazelle's First Man is getting attention — remember when he had La La Land two years ago? Barry Jenkins (Mr. Moonlight) is also back, this time with If Beale Street Could Talk. Yorgos Lanthimos, perhaps best known for his tragicomic movie The Lobster, entered the competition with The Favourite, while Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan are back up to bat for their roles in Mary Queen of Scots. Meanwhile, a few newcomers are here, like Tamara Jenkins, whose movie A Private Life is earning accolades, and Joe Alwyn, who appears in both Mary Queen of Scots and The Favourite. And those are just the movies — the Golden Globes will also celebrate TV, one of the only award shows to do both.
The gang's all here; all the Hollywood Foreign Press has to do is nominate them. The ceremony, which you will be able to live stream, will air on January 6, 2019.
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, ACS: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
The Alienist, FX
ACS: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Best Comedy Series
Kidding, Showtime
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Barry, HBO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Girl, Belgium
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
Capernaum, Lebanon
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penélope Cruz, ACS: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, ACS: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Kirsten Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Alison Brie, GLOW
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michal Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie, Nick Vallelonga, Green Book
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlackKlansmen
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans, FX
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Amazon
Killing Eve, BBCAmerica
Pose, FX
Best Original Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKlansmen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fischer, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Director, Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlackKlansmen
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlackKlansmen
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
