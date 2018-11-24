Ariana Grande Gave Thanks For One Ex This Year

On her Instagram stories, Grande shared several images and videos of how she spent her Thanksgiving holiday. She watched the Macy’s Day Parade and said she was “thankful for [the] voices” of a holiday choir. In another clip, her dogs play on the couch with the parade in the background. But she also posted a selfie of herself and Miller spending the holiday together last year. In the intimate photo, Miller is covered in Thanksgiving stickers with his eyes closed; it’s a sweet picture, made all the more heart-wrenching with Grande’s caption, “you’re v missed.”