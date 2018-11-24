Ariana Grande Gave Thanks For One Ex This Year

Ariana Grande has been filling out her gratitude journal lately. Her new song “thank u, next” is a refreshing love letter to her former loves — and it also shot to the top of the charts (and became a meme). And this Thanksgiving, she also paid tribute to one of those loves: her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September 2018.
On her Instagram stories, Grande shared several images and videos of how she spent her Thanksgiving holiday. She watched the Macy’s Day Parade and said she was “thankful for [the] voices” of a holiday choir. In another clip, her dogs play on the couch with the parade in the background. But she also posted a selfie of herself and Miller spending the holiday together last year. In the intimate photo, Miller is covered in Thanksgiving stickers with his eyes closed; it’s a sweet picture, made all the more heart-wrenching with Grande’s caption, “you’re v missed.”
In “thank u, next,” Grande describes wishing she could tell Miller how grateful she is for the lessons he taught her. She calls him an “angel” and has reflected on social media about her grief. November and December are always a tough time of the year when mourning a loss, but Grande’s tribute is both a gentle reminder of his life and another display of Grande’s gratitude.
Meanwhile, Grande is prepping for 2019 with a splashy new haircut, an upcoming tour, and the music video for “thank u, next.” We love how looking back won’t keep her from going forward — and are happy to see her slaying all day, as she usually does.
