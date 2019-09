21 Actors Who Did Full-Frontal Nude Scenes — & Why

Outlaw King, Netflix's bloodiest (and beardiest) movie of the year , has landed and quickly garnered a lot of attention. While on the film's press tour, though, actor Chris Pine saw an opportunity to address the fact that there is still a huge double standard when it comes to nudity on screen (of which there is some in Outlaw King). If you show a woman’s breasts, no one will bat an eyelid; but if there’s a penis involved — there tends to be a dramatically different response.