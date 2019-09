When Bruce died in 1329, Douglas promised to follow through with his final wish: That his heart be taken on a crusade. Douglas traveled to southern Spain, where he was greeted by hordes of admiring knights. Douglas traveled to fight against moors. During one such battle, he spotted a fellow Scotsman stranded and surrounded. Despite being in safety, Douglas reentered the fray and threw Bruce's heart into the field. He was subsumed and died in battle. Allegedly, his men couldn't stand the idea of his body being buried anywhere but Scotland, so they boiled his corpse in a cauldron of vinegar until his flesh fell from the bones, and took the bones to Scotland.