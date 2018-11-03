Has Pete Davidson decided to become the guy who doesn't talk about his ex-girlfriend? Unclear, but this new rumour suggests he's trying.
According to a new report from TMZ, Saturday Night Live star Davidson has nixed a sketch about one-time bride-to-be Ariana Grande after she allegedly responded, err, not so favourably to an SNL promo which poked fun at the pair's failed engagement.
Per TMZ, Grande allegedly felt "betrayed" by Davidson referencing their relationship (which reportedly ended mere weeks ago) and the Set It Up actor decided to back off by speaking to executive producer Lorne Michaels about cutting that particular sketch. Michaels allegedly obliged.
Advertisement
(A source close to SNL claims this rumour is false.)
It wasn't the SNL promo, which featured Davidson proposing to musical guest Maggie Rogers, that really annoyed Grande, though. The site reports that the "God Is A Woman" singer wasn't happy when Davidson joked about their ill-fated romance during his set at the Judd and Pete for America benefit back in October.
"So, obviously you know [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever. But when me and her first got engaged, we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes," said Davidson on stage during his routine, according to E! "So my boy, he was like, ‘Don't listen to that shit, man. They're literally fucking haters.’ And I'm like, yeah, fuck that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"
Davidson is a comedian, so it's not exactly surprising that he's working through his breakup by putting pain into his standup routine. However, while this may help Davidson deal, it allegedly puts his ex in a pretty uncomfortable position. Sure, he's not taking shots at Grande specifically (which would be an obviously uncool thing to do), but not everyone loves hearing their name associated with jokes in the first place... especially when these jokes are told by a very serious, very recent ex.
Given Grande's recent tweet that maaaaay be about Davidson ("for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh"), I think she's in that camp. Maybe it's time to let the dust of this breakup settle... zero punchlines involved.
Refinery29 has reached out to Davidson for comment.
Advertisement