Davidson is a comedian, so it's not exactly surprising that he's working through his breakup by putting pain into his standup routine. However, while this may help Davidson deal, it allegedly puts his ex in a pretty uncomfortable position. Sure, he's not taking shots at Grande specifically (which would be an obviously uncool thing to do), but not everyone loves hearing their name associated with jokes in the first place... especially when these jokes are told by a very serious, very recent ex.